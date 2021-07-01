- (PLX AI) - H&M Q2 gross margin 53.9% vs. estimate 53.3%.
- • Q2 net income SEK 2,767 million vs. estimate SEK 2,629 million
- • H&M sees very good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021
- • H&M says around 95 stores are still temporarily closed
- • CEO says our recovery is strong
- • Online sales have continued to develop very well even as the stores have opened, which shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel: CEO
