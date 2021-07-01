Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
09:16 Uhr
2,840 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.07.2021 | 08:34
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
01-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wickes Group PLC (the 'Company') 
 
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 June 2021, awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company 
('Shares') were made by way of a Free Share Award under the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan to PDMRs as set 
out below. The number of shares awarded has been calculated using a share price of 249.04 pence per share, being the 
average of the closing mid-market price of a share in the five preceding days to the award date. 
 
 
PDMR     Number of Free Shares 
David Wood  120 
Julie Wirth  120

The Free Share Awards are subject to a 3 year forfeiture period.

This Notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status           PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment   Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                 Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                  213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                           Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of free shares under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
 
                    Price(s)         Volume(s) 
 
                    GBP2.4904         120 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)                   Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
       -Aggregated volume 
 
                    GBP2.4904     120        GBP298.85 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              Julie Wirth 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status         PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                 Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                  213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                             Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                             ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of free shares under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)           Price(s)         Volume(s) 
                             GBP2.4904          120 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)                            Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
       -Aggregated volume 
 
                             GBP2.4904     120        GBP298.85 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction           30 June 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction          XLON 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  114692 
EQS News ID:  1214064 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214064&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.