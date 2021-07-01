DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 01-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wickes Group PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Company announces that on 30 June 2021, awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of a Free Share Award under the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares awarded has been calculated using a share price of 249.04 pence per share, being the average of the closing mid-market price of a share in the five preceding days to the award date. PDMR Number of Free Shares David Wood 120 Julie Wirth 120

The Free Share Awards are subject to a 3 year forfeiture period.

This Notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of free shares under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.4904 120 Aggregated information d) Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total -Aggregated volume GBP2.4904 120 GBP298.85 -Price e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Julie Wirth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of free shares under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.4904 120 Aggregated information d) Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total -Aggregated volume GBP2.4904 120 GBP298.85 -Price e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Category Code: DSH TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 114692 EQS News ID: 1214064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214064&application_name=news

