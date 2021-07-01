The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent European firm and underlines its growth ambitions

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has internally promoted 13 new Partners across Europe. The promotions underline the firm's ongoing success and growth and the ambitions defined in its Strategy 2025: put people in the center, outperform the market every year, and be in the top three in chosen areas of expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005761/en/

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint (Photo: Business Wire)

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "It is a real pleasure welcoming 13 new Partners to our Partner-led firm. All of our new Partners have reached this important milestone based on their exceptional abilities, deep industry expertise, and their outstanding commitment to serving our clients. Promoting them is a demonstration of the success of our business, and it reflects our ambition manifested in our Strategy 2025."

The new Partners at a glance:

Bjorn Ahlgren

Office: Stockholm/Sweden

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: Master's in Industrial Economics

Business focus: Consumer goods and retail

"My ambition is to grow the Consumer Goods and Retail practice and strengthen the BearingPoint market footprint."

Jan-Peter Baas

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2004

Education: University of Applied Sciences, degree in Computer Sciences

Business focus: Government and public sector, specialized in IT architecture and software development

"I am looking forward to strengthening technical consulting and connecting business and IT in order to make innovative, technical solutions easier and more quickly accessible for the business success of our clients."

Thomas Bagley

Office: Oslo/Norway

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Education: Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and Master's in Management

Business focus: M&A, cross-industry

"As Partner and head of M&A within BearingPoint Capital, I look forward to continuing to execute on the plan to become the preferred M&A advisor within the technology and software space in Europe."

Franck Charlouty

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2004

Education: Civil Engineering degree

Business focus: Utilities electricity gas

"With climate change, utilities all around the world are facing unprecedented transformations and challenges. Thanks to more than 20 years of experience in the industry, my ambition is to help my French clients tackle those transformations and succeed in their goal to deliver more climate-friendly energy."

Séverin de Crémiers

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: Institute of Political Studies of Paris

Business focus: Government and public sector, Ministries of Economy, Ecology, Agriculture and Education

"With this new role as Partner, I aim to further assist public organizations in their journey toward more citizen-centric, resilient, and agile ways of delivering public services with a strong focus on the well-being of public servants."

Sven Gerhardus

Office: Dusseldorf/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Master's in Business Administration

Business focus: Insurance with specific expertise in customer management (marketing, sales, service) and Salesforce and BSI CRM implementation

"As a Partner, I am committed to supporting our insurance industry clients in their transformation towards customer-centricity. Together with our technology partners, we optimize the customer experience of insurers. I will do everything to further strengthen the position of BearingPoint as the top address for management consulting."

Annekatrin Mohr

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Education: Master's in Political Sciences

Business focus: Digital customer management solutions for clients from the consumer goods and retail industry

"I aim to deliver innovative and data-driven customer engagement solutions to clients in the consumer goods and retail industry. I am passionate about taking customer-centricity to the next level by combining different perspectives: a solid business sense, organizational development, and future-proof technology."

Paul Monnier

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: National School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics of Grenoble

Business focus: Technology, specialized in IT Infrastructure and operations advisory; leader of the cloud and IT sourcing community

"I will develop our CTO advisory and cybersecurity services, in particular by helping IT leaders benefit from market innovations impacting IT infrastructure and operations such as edge computing, AI operations, and sovereign cloud while keeping IT Infrastructure services resilient and secured."

Alexander Odenthal

Office: Dusseldorf/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: CBS Cologne Business School

Business focus: Finance transformation and corporate treasury

"My team and I will continue helping our clients to streamline treasury processes, facilitating efficient management of cash and liquidity as well as the identification, measurement, and mitigation of financial risk."

Christian Opitz

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: Master's in Business Administration and Master's in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Business focus: Cross-industry with a strong footprint in the consumer goods industries; specific expertise in combining management consulting projects with large ERP and process transformation programs

"As a Partner in our operations practice, my objective remains to combine management and IT consulting expertise to support clients end to end along their journeys to transform, optimize, and digitalize their processes. In particular, I am passionate about developing future-oriented integrated business planning concepts helping our clients to lower operations costs and risks to succeed in the volatile business environment."

Stefan Savu

Office: Walldorf/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2006

Education: Master's in Business Information Technology

Business focus: Chemicals, life science and resources; specialized in logistics and large-scale SAP transformation projects

"My focus as a Partner in our Chemicals, Life Science and Resources segment is on the transformation of the supply chain of our clients. Throughout the years, I gained experience in the specialties of the life science industry and extended my area of expertise in warehousing and transportation with the associated areas of inbound and outbound logistics in combination with new technologies like SAP S/4HANA, RPA, and IoT. Here I am responsible for the design, development, and implementation of strategic, large-scale, global transformation programs, post-merger integrations, and divestiture projects."

Manuel Schuler

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Master's in Business Administration, International Business Development

Business focus: Digital and Strategy topics in the automotive industry with a specific focus on digital services, connectivity, new business models and customer experience

"My ambition is to guide our automotive clients through the challenges and disruptions of the digital transformation, re-invent their business models together with them and help them master the digital play."

Melanie Tobler

Office: Munich/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Master's in International Management

Business focus: Leading and supporting large-scale SAP transformation programs in the automotive industry with a specific focus on preseries, logistics, and finance integration

"I am passionate about making people and projects successful! I am especially looking forward to leading our teams in accompanying our automotive clients to reach their next milestones in digitalization and process automation in the area of operations and the integration of finance and vehicle development."

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005761/en/

Contacts:

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com