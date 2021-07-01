Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Profoto Holding to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, July 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Profoto Holding AB's shares (short name PRFO) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Industrials segment and is the 113th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Profoto is a Swedish company that develops photographic flashes and other light shaping tools for professional photographers. It was founded in 1968 by Conny Dufgran and Eckhard Heine in Stockholm. Today, Profoto continues to innovate with world-leading lights and light-shaping tools. The company also create the leading-edge technology that connects camera, app, and light seamlessly and invisibly, making light more accessible to everyone passionate about creating amazing images now, and in the future. "It is with pride that I present Profoto, our fantastic team and what we do to serve our customers every day - supply them with light in order to take fantastic images," said Anders Hedebark, CEO of Profoto. "To be listed is a natural next step for us and marks the takeoff for a new phase on our growth journey. We are well prepared and look forward to welcoming new shareholder, both large and small to take part in our exciting future." "We are happy to welcome Profoto to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Profoto is a testament to Nordic region's ability to foster world-spanning technology companies. Their strategy has served them well during their development and will be a key in attracting shareholders and investors. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com