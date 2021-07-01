Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen: Legal merger of Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV completed

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 1 July 2021



Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that the legal merger between Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV has become effective today.

Van Lanschot Kempen NV, the disappearing entity, has merged with its full subsidiary Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV, the acquiring entity. The name of Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV has changed to Van Lanschot Kempen NV, effective 1 July 2021. The merger helps to optimise the company's capital position and simplify its legal structure.

The legal merger was approved by Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders at the AGM of 27 May 2021.



Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment