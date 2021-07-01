Anzeige
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Nasdaq Riga: On the Change in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 1, 2021 to make changes in the observation status
applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). 

AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on June 30, 2021 has submitted its financial
information for first three months of 2021. Therefore, the circumstances for
which the observation status was supplemented on June 1, 2021 have ceased to
exist. 

The observation status which was applied on May 5, 2021 and May 28, 2018 is
still in force. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
