VIA Outlets Enhances Retail Operations with Yardi Technology

Specialist retail owner-operator will utilise cloud-based technology to manage its growing European portfolio

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Outlets, Europe's fastest growing owner-operator of premium fashion outlet destinations, has chosen Yardi technology to support growth across its Pan-European portfolio.

VIA Outlets offer a mix of premium international and local fashion brands in 11 different locations across Europe. Providing experience-led, beautifully local shopping to its guests, VIA Outlets elevates its centres with its 3 R's strategy of remodelling, remerchandising and remarketing. The company is set to see that portfolio grow significantly with further planned developments and potential acquisitions.

VIA Outlets will be implementing Yardi's cloud-based and fully connected technology platform including: Yardi Voyager to centralise property management and accounting; Yardi Investment Accounting for accurate and fast investor reporting; Yardi Construction Manager to support its construction projects in the aggressive growth strategy; Yardi Lease Manager to measure tenant performance; Yardi Retail Manager to automate key retail metrics and leasing activities; CommercialCafe to communicate with retailers; Yardi Forecast Manager to create faster, more accurate budgeting and rolling forecasts and Yardi Procure to Pay for paperless procurement.

The platform will drive operational consolidation, including the amalgamation of 10+ existing technology systems. Yardi's offering will enhance collaboration between teams whilst helping integrate business information with retail trading data and communications between 1,200 retail partners and the VIA Outlets team.

"Consolidating our technology platform will further streamline operations as we look towards further growth," said Peter Stals, chief financial officer at VIA Outlets. "In today's dynamic retail environment, it's vital we have access to data that is fully integrated across functions, including the daily sales data we collect from our brand partners. As well as driving performance, this enables better communication with our brands and ultimately delivers an enhanced experience for our guests."

"We're excited that VIA Outlets chose to manage its portfolio on Yardi and support its growth strategy by providing transparency, accuracy in reporting and the ability to achieve closer integration of daily retail statistics," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About VIA Outlets

VIA Outlets was founded in 2014. It is owned by Dutch pension fund asset manager APG. It owns a portfolio of 11 premium fashion outlets across Europe, offering over 1,100 stores across 267,000 sq. m. GLA across nine European countries. For more information visit viaoutlets.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

