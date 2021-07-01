RedGuard Acquires Steel Corp in Thomasville, Georgia

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / RedGuard, the leading producer of modular, steel, blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, closed on the acquisition of Steel Corp in Thomasville, Georgia on May 27, 2021.

Steel Corp manufactures residential and commercial storm shelters, as well as metal buildings and pole barns. The product divisions at present are:

Survive-A-Storm Shelters , underground and above-ground shelters, direct and retail distribution, commercial and residential use.

, underground and above-ground shelters, direct and retail distribution, commercial and residential use. Extreme Storm Shelters , underground and above-ground storm shelters, retail distribution and residential use.

, underground and above-ground storm shelters, retail distribution and residential use. Matador Engineered Metal Buildings , steel and pole barn kit buildings, dealer and direct distribution, commercial and residential use.

'At RedGuard, we've been focused on safety for those who work in hazardous areas for years. We found that Steel Corp has top-of-the-line shelters and metal buildings, and are of a similar culture. The purchase of a company like Steel Corp, with their diverse steel product line, puts RedGuard in a great position to focus on further diversifying and strengthening the RedGuard brand,' said Darren Hillman, RedGuard President and CEO.

The experienced team of employees and managers at Steel Corp will remain in place in Thomasville to ensure a smooth transition and continued production of these popular commercial and retail shelters and buildings for many years to come.

About RedGuard

RedGuard is the leading authority in blast protection, providing safe, customizable and scalable modular steel buildings that save lives. Driven by a passion for safety, RedGuard's product innovation has driven the development of turnkey solutions that raise the bar in both personalization and protection for customers across industries and worldwide. The company's dedication to meet its customers' unique needs-from initial design to installation and beyond-combined with unsurpassed standards for quality and overall safety makes it the go-to manufacturer in the industry. RedGuard's product lines excel in the area of modular safe structures and threat mitigation.

