DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.5317 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 415441 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 114721 EQS News ID: 1214169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)