Expands presence with third European location

HarbourVest Partners, a global, independent private markets asset manager with $76 billion in AUM, today announced the opening of its office in Frankfurt, Germany to address increased demand from institutional and private wealth clients for innovative and broad ranging investment solutions.

Frankfurt is the second international expansion for HarbourVest this year following the opening of its Singapore office in May. This grows the firm's global footprint to 12 locations across EMEA, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The office is fully integrated into the firm's global network, providing clients with seamless access to private equity, private credit, real assets and infrastructure investments.

HarbourVest has been active in the German market for over 30 years, investing in the country and managing significant capital for investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, and family offices through fund and separately managed account solutions.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our European office network with the opening of our office in Frankfurt," said Peter Wilson, Managing Director. "The German market is one of the strongest and most influential in Europe with institutional, private client, and wealth management channels continuously increasing their allocation to private markets and seeking innovative solutions from investment managers. This is an exciting stage in our evolution as we continue to grow our capabilities across EMEA and further deepen our connections with German clients."

The Frankfurt team will be led by HarbourVest Managing Director Olav König, alongside newly appointed Principal Martina Schliemann, who brings 23 years of local market experience working with German managers and investors. The team will offer clients access to a broad range of expertise across investments, investor relations and operations.

The Frankfurt office will operate as HarbourVest Partners (Ireland) Limited, Zweigniederlassung Deutschland. HarbourVest Partners (Ireland) Limited, Zweigniederlassung Deutschland is authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland as a branch of HarbourVest Partners (Ireland) Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Manager authorized to conduct certain regulated activities within the EU. HarbourVest's operations in Germany will be supervised by the Board of Directors of HarbourVest Partners (Ireland) Limited.

The firm has also become a proud member of the Bundesverband Alternative Investments e.V. (BAI), the industry body for alternative investments in Germany.

For more information about HarbourVest, please visit https://www.harbourvest.com/.

ABOUT HARBOURVEST

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets investment specialist with over 35 years of experience and more than $76 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2021. The Firm's powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities in private equity, private credit and real assets and infrastructure through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments, in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 700 employees, including more than 150 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than $46 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $29 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $21 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customized solutions, longstanding relationships, and actionable insights.

Nothing herein should be construed as a solicitation, offer, recommendation, representation of suitability, legal advice, tax advice, or endorsement of any security or investment and should not be relied upon by you in evaluating the merits of investing in HarbourVest funds or in any other investment decision. Information about the fund is not representative of any other HarbourVest fund or investment product.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005191/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Hopkins

+1 617-348-8372

AHopkins@Harbourvest.com

Lily Cabianca

+44 207 151 4261

lcabianca@Harbourvest.com