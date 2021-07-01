Clearwater Analytics Continues Its Expansion in Europe, Appoints Martin Wallmann as Region Head for DACH

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, the leading SaaS solution for investment accounting, reporting and analytics, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Martin Wallmann as Managing Director for their business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland effective 1 July 2021, as part of the company's growth in Continental Europe. Mr. Wallman will be based out of Clearwater's offices in Frankfurt.

Before joining Clearwater, Mr. Wallmann worked for J.P. Morgan for 13 years where he held several cross-regional leadership roles in Frankfurt, Luxembourg, and London. Most recently he was responsible for the Securities Services Client Business for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Commerzbank AG in their Transaction Banking arm, in different leadership roles across Trading, Custody and Network Management.

With over 65 clients in the UK and Europe, Clearwater is emerging as a leader in the investment accounting and reporting space for insurance, institutional asset management and corporates in the region. Clearwater's rapid growth is driven by a SaaS single instance, multi-tenant platform that handles over $5.5 trillion in AUM globally. With the opening of the Frankfurt office, Clearwater now has presence in London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Edinburgh to serve the UK and European market.

"Clearwater has the ability to provide solutions to resolve key challenges experienced by the majority of asset owners and asset managers, that in large part still face operating models relying on legacy technology and processes. Clearwater offers a leading-edge SaaS solution that allows for a faster and more streamlined management of data, and enables more efficient operating models as well as highly bespoke reporting solutions. I am excited to join an organization that is focused not just on innovation and client experience but focused on its clients and its employees," said Martin Wallmann.

"We are excited to welcome Martin to Clearwater," said Gayatri Raman, Managing Director of EMEA and APAC, Clearwater Analytics, "Martin brings a wealth of experience and understanding of the local market. His expertise is of immense value to Clearwater as we continue to expand across Europe and serve a growing client base in the German speaking region."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations - helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at

www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/ClearwaterLogo__RGB_300_Logo.jpg