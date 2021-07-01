Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2021 Half-yearly Report on July 22, 2021

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 1.7.2021 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki publishes 2021 Half-yearly Report on July 22, 2021

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2021 Half-yearly Report on Thursday July 22, 2021 at approximately 8:30 Finnish time .

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined webcast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time. At which, Huhtamaki's President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a question and answer session. A link to the event will be available on Huhtamaki's website at: www.huhtamaki.com/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Iina Mailas, Manager, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7071

