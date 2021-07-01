DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL



01.07.2021 / 10:30

DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") provides the following update on the Dutch suspension of payments proceedings (the "Dutch SoP").

As announced previously, Hamilton lodged an appeal against the 28 May 2021 decision of the Amsterdam District Court (the "Court") concerning both (i) the appointment of a committee of representation and (ii) measures regarding the list of claims as referred to in Article 259 of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act (Faillissementswet). That hearing on the admissibility of the appeal was heard on 22 June 2021 before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal (the "Court of Appeal"). In a judgment dated 29 June 2021 the Court of Appeal has rejected Hamilton's appeal.

In addition, Hamilton has separately lodged an appeal against the 15 June 2021 ruling of the Court to dismiss the counter-requests made by Hamilton for interim measures related to the Dutch SoP claim analysis and voting process. That appeal is currently pending before the Court of Appeal.

SIHNV will continue its defence against any attempt to disrupt the proposed global litigation settlement and SIHNV's ongoing Dutch SoP.

As usual further updates will be provided to the market in due course.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 July 2021