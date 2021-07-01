DGAP-News: Vitruvia Medical AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Agreement

Vitruvia Medical's first Circular Clinic Supply Center for robotic instruments goes live with first customers



01.07.2021 / 10:33

Schönebeck, July 1, 2021 - Vitruvia is the first European service provider to specialize in circular systems for highly complex medical devices. On a site of 2,000 sqm located in Schönebeck, near Magdeburg, Vitruvia has now opened a Circular Clinic Supply Center for robotic instruments. After two years of renovations and upgrades, the center is finally set to begin cleaning and sterilizing hospital instruments under cleanroom conditions, before preparing them for reuse.



Robot-assisted surgery is becoming increasingly common in hospitals. It is now part of surgical medicine, especially for minimally invasive procedures such as complex cancer surgery, and provides substantial benefits, not least of which are greater precision, reduced risk of complications, and faster recovery times.

The complex robotics instruments are designed for reuse. Hospitals currently still perform the complicated reprocessing regime in-house, which requires high investment costs and maintaining the highest hygiene and process quality standards. In addition, there is the risk of underutilized equipment.

Vitruvia Medical is dedicated to providing innovative circular systems for highly complex medical devices so as to minimize patient risks, effectively save resources and help hospitals to achieve higher value added.



Using state-of-the-art processes and technologies, the first European Circular Clinic Supply Center for robotic instruments established by Vitruvia boasts numerous highly specialized devices, such as ultrasonic baths for cleaning instruments used in robot-assisted surgery and advanced testing equipment for sensitive scopes, along with electronic measurement systems and sensor-controlled process monitoring facilities. Progress is also made with self-learning methods in the area of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Every device is returned to the hospital from which it came," explains Rainer Grabow, Managing Director of Vitruvia. "At the same time, an integrated quality management system (iQ) and comprehensive documentation enables hospitals to provide proof of the individual process steps at any time." The hospitals therefore meet all relevant standards currently in force in the European Union and in the Federal Republic of Germany.

From the start, the center has met with a good response among hospitals. The first customers are already on board and include a private hospital operator with 200 beds in the Munich area, a specialist urology clinic, and a hospital group with several facilities in Saxony-Anhalt. The contract values have not been disclosed.

"We believe that the circular systems will help save resources in medical technology, but more so, they are a key factor in enabling medical advances and preventing a two-tier approach to medicine," explains Torsten Cejka, who serves on the Board of Directors of the Swiss-German Vitruvia Medical AG. The hospital service provider therefore plans to expand its service portfolio gradually from robotics to other highly complex medical devices.

