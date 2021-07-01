The "CBD Regulatory Report: Poland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

No important changes that would affect the Polish hemp industry are expected, apart from the government's intention to ban CBD product vending machines. No bill has been published yet, but it has been unofficially confirmed to CBD-Intel that it is likely to be introduced soon.

There are several initiatives seeking to suppress the permit that is legally required to purchase industrial hemp; to allow the cultivation of medicinal cannabis; and to further loosen the restrictions on the consumption of cannabis. These three bills together are commonly referred to as the cannabis package.

CBD-Intel does not expect any of these to succeed. Although Poland recently allowed medical cannabis, the majority view on the subject remains conservative.

Key Topics Covered:

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts as finished products

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

