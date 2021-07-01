The "Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Premium Beauty and Personal Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
The economic impact of COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the premium segment, underpinned by furlough schemes, rising unemployment rates, and disposable incomes contracting by 12% in the UK in 2020. This has resulted in tightened spending for many consumers, with more premium-exposed categories such as fragrances and colour cosmetics taking the most severe hit.
Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Skin Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
- Pockets of opportunity for premium as consumers search for at-home indulgence
- Luxury brands diversify towards less traditional channels
- Personal care categories get a premium makeover
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premium beauty and personal care set to recover by 2022
- Premium could see growth from heightened levels of conscious consumerism
CATEGORY DATA
BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
- COVID-19 country impact
- Company response
- Retailing shift
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
