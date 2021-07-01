The "Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Premium Beauty and Personal Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

The economic impact of COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the premium segment, underpinned by furlough schemes, rising unemployment rates, and disposable incomes contracting by 12% in the UK in 2020. This has resulted in tightened spending for many consumers, with more premium-exposed categories such as fragrances and colour cosmetics taking the most severe hit.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pockets of opportunity for premium as consumers search for at-home indulgence

Luxury brands diversify towards less traditional channels

Personal care categories get a premium makeover

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium beauty and personal care set to recover by 2022

Premium could see growth from heightened levels of conscious consumerism

CATEGORY DATA

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

