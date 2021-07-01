Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
01.07.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 1 JULY 2021 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

The ownership of all shares of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has been transferred to
the redeemer, SPX FLOW Technology Germany GmbH, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj will be listed for the last time on
Thursday, 1 July 2021. 



Identifiers:

Trading code: UUTEC

ISIN code: FI0009900708

id: 24391

Last listing day: 1 July 2021



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
