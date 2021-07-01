Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 1 JULY 2021 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ The ownership of all shares of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer, SPX FLOW Technology Germany GmbH, in the redemption process. The shares of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 1 July 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: UUTEC ISIN code: FI0009900708 id: 24391 Last listing day: 1 July 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260