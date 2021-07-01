India's energy transition will not succeed without rooftop PV and roll-out is hindered not only by a lack of household finance, but by the fact many of the nation's flat roofs are enjoyed by residents. Germany's international development agency has proposed a solution.From pv magazine Germany Anyone who has visited India will know roof terraces are a common focus of residential life, a fact which hinders rooftop PV use and renders the nation's ambitious solar targets even more daunting to achieve. To overcome the hurdle, Germany's international development agency - the Deutsche Gesellschaft ...

