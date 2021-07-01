UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 1
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.7966
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30 April 2021
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited April 2021 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for April 2021 month end at 79.66 pence per share, a decrease of 1.00 pence per share.
The Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations and the running income generated from the Company's investments contributed 0.36 pence per share to the NAV.
This fundamental performance was offset by two previously announced items: the third interim dividend declared on 15th April of 1.125 pence per share, and the 0.23 pence per share adjustment announced on 28th May reflecting the penultimate component of the realisation of the Malt Hill No. 2 portfolio.
More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:1 July 2021