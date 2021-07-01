EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA TO LAUNCH THE ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD.
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) todayannounced the launch of the all equity offer (the "Offer") to Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd.
According to the Offer, Blue Sky Natural Resources Shareholders will be entitled to receive 9 New IGEA Pharma Shares for every 1 Blue Sky Natural Resources Share held, irrespective of the relevant class of Blue Sky Natural Resources share held. Based on the Unaffected Price of CHF 0.60 per IGEA Pharma Share in the Reference Period, the Offer values the entire issued share capital of Blue Sky Natural Resources at approximately CHF 186 million. The Offer represents a value of 5.40 CHF (£ 4.22) per each Blue Sky Natural Resources Share.
Assuming that a maximum number of 309,600,000 New IGEA Pharma Shares are issued pursuant to the Offer, Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholderswill hold New IGEA Pharma Shares representing approximately 92.5% per cent. of the enlarged share capital. The procedure for acceptance of the Offer is set out in the Offer Document.
The Offer is valid for a period of 21 days starting from the Announcement Date 30 June 2021, tothe First Closing Date21 July 2021.
A copy of the Offer, the Form of Acceptance and the information incorporated are published on the website of IGEA Pharma N.V. at https://www.igeapharma.nl/.
***
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
Contacts
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: Igea Pharma_press release 30062021
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IGEA Pharma N.V.
|Siriusdreef 17
|2123 WT Hoofddorp
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 23 568 9494
|E-mail:
|info@igearesearch.com
|Internet:
|www.igeapharma.nl
|ISIN:
|NL0012768675
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1214401
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
1214401 01-Jul-2021 CET/CEST