Mixed-brand fleets now viewable in a single portal of choice

DataConnect, the global initiative to enable viewing mixed-brand fleets in a single platform, is now live with an expanded line of six major digital platforms and available to farm operations around the world. Case IH, STEYR and New Holland now join John Deere, CLAAS and the European farm management platform 365FarmNet, which launched the feature late last fall.

DataConnect is a collaboration between CNH Industrial, John Deere, CLAAS and 365FarmNet to enable farms to view all their vehicles within a single digital platform of their choice. Illustration: DataConnect brands

Any farm operations using any self-propelled forage harvesters, combines or tractors from the participating brands now can view it all in one participating platform. Previously, viewing such information required managing additional portal for each brand involved.

With this new approach, customers can view five different machinery data parameters from their machine fleet:

current machine location

historical machine position

fuel tank level

status of the machine in the field

machine speed

Any farm operator/owner who want to use the option simply needs to provide themselves with the permission to view all equipment in the platform that is most convenient for them. Once connected, the machines of the other manufactures appear automatically in that portal. The vehicles are even displayed with icons in the respective brand colors.

DataConnect works without any additional hardware and software components and ensures secure data handling. The solution will apply to hundreds of thousands of already connected machines.

The addition of CNH Industrial means that users of AFS Connect, the telematics platform of Case IH, MyPLM Connect for New Holland, and S-Tech for STEYR, will have the option for the cloud-to-cloud exchange of data with both John Deere Operations Center and CLAAS TELEMATICS or 365FarmNet portals.

