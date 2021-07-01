Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
01.07.21
12:27 Uhr
6,440 Euro
+0,225
+3,62 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4356,45012:29
6,3906,39512:47
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2021 | 11:56
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Jadon Sancho Close to Move to Manchester United

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / The player Jadon Sancho ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Manchester United Football Club Limited ("Manchester United"). This is the today's agreement of both clubs and the player in principle. Upon realization of this transfer Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 85.0 m. EUR.

The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

With the realization of this transfer business, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2021/2022 financial year in the amount of approx. 56.0 m. EUR.

Dortmund, 01.07.2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653872/Jadon-Sancho-Close-to-Move-to-Manchester-United

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.