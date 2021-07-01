Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Stuttgart
01.07.21
08:05 Uhr
0,950 Euro
-0,010
-1,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
01.07.2021 | 12:31
PJSC RusHydro: Dividend record date

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Dividend record date 
01-Jul-2021 / 11:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dividend record date 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the dividend record date. 
 
The type, category, series, and other identifying characteristics of the issuer's securities for which the date as of 
which persons entitled to exercise rights under them are to be determined has been established: ordinary shares, the 
state registration number of the issue of the securities, and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated 
February 22, 2005, ISIN RU000A0JPKH7. 
The rights assigned under the issuer's securities for which the date as of which persons entitled to exercise them are 
to be established have been determined: the right to dividends. 
The date as of which the persons entitled to exercise rights under the issuer's securities are to be determined: July 
10, 2021 (the 10th day from the day of the decision on payment of dividends). 
The date and number of the Minutes of the meeting of the issuer's competent management body at which the decision on 
the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise rights under the issuer's securities are to be determined (the 
date on which the list of the holders of the issuer's securities is to be drawn up for the purpose of exercising rights 
under the issuer's securities) or another decision that serves as the grounds for determining said date has been made: 
Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 20 dated July 01, 2021. 
Obligations to pay the declared dividends are met by the issuer along with engagement of the organization rendering 
intermediary services to the issuer: 
Full corporate name, location, INN, OGRN of the entity engaged by the issuer to render intermediary services thereto in 
the process of fulfillment by the issuer of its obligations to pay the dividends declared for 2020: VTB Registrar 
Joint-Stock Company (VTB Registrar JSC); 23 Pravdy St., Moscow, 127015; INN 5610083568; OGRN 1045605469744. 
Short description of the intermediary services rendered by the entity engaged by the issuer: rendering services for 
payment of dividends to the shareholders of RusHydro for the 2020 financial year, including: 
- in non-cash form, to nominee holders and trustees who are securities market professionals registered in the issuer's 
shareholder register; 
- in non-cash form, to legal entities registered in the issuer's shareholder register; 
- in non-cash form, to individual shareholders, to their bank accounts (details of which are held by the Registrar); 
- if there is no information on the bank accounts, by money order to individual shareholders registered in the issuer's 
shareholder register; 
- services for accounting of paid, unpaid, and refunded dividends. 
The amount (the procedure for determining the amount) of remuneration paid to the entity engaged by the issuer for 
rendering intermediary services to the issuer in the course of its fulfillment of obligations concerning the issuer's 
bonds or other securities: 15,000 rubles per quarter. 
The issuer has the right to determine the list of shareholders to whom dividends will be transferred independently. 
The date of conclusion of the agreement under which the issuer will engage an organization rendering intermediary 
services to it in the fulfillment of obligations related to the issuer's securities, and if such agreement does not 
enter into force on the date of its conclusion, as well as the date of its entry into force: the date of conclusion of 
the agreement is April 10, 2017; the date on which the agreement became effective is April 17, 2017. 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is 
the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation 
capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  114901 
EQS News ID:  1214419 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214419&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
