Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 
Stuttgart
01.07.21
08:05 Uhr
0,950 Euro
-0,010
-1,04 %
01.07.2021 | 12:34
PJSC RusHydro: PJSC RusHydro announces accrued income on the Issuer's securities

PJSC RusHydro: PJSC RusHydro announces accrued income on the Issuer's securities 
01-Jul-2021 / 12:01 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PJSC RusHydro announces accrued income on the Issuer's securities 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces accrued income on the Issuer's securities. 
Type, category (class), series, and other identification characteristics of the issuer's securities upon which the 
yield was accrued: ordinary shares, the state registration number of the issue of the securities and the date of its 
state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005, ISIN RU000A0JPKH7. 
State registration number of the issue (additional issue) of the issuer's securities and the date of its state 
registration (ID number of the issue [additional issue] of the issuer's securities and the date of its assignment if, 
pursuant to the Federal Law on the Securities Market, the issue [additional issue] of the issuer's securities is not 
subject to state registration): 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005. 
Management body of the issuer making the decision to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares or to establish the 
amount (procedure for establishing the amount) of interest (coupon) on the issuer's bonds: General Meeting of 
Shareholders. 
Date of the decision to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares or to establish the amount (procedure for 
establishing the amount) of interest (coupon) on the issuer's bonds: June 30, 2021. 
The date and number of the Minutes of the meeting (session) of the issuer's authorized management body at which the 
decision to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares or to establish the amount (procedure for establishing the 
amount) of interest (coupon) on the issuer's bonds has been made if such decision was made by the issuer's management 
body: Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 20 dated July 01, 2021. 
Reporting (coupon) period (year, quarter, or beginning and end dates of the respective coupon period) for which 
dividends on the securities of the issuer are paid: for 2020. 
Total amount of earnings accrued (payable) on the issuer's securities and the amount of earnings accrued (payable) per 
each share of the issuer (total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category [type] and the 
amount of dividends accrued on each share belonging to a certain category [type]): the total amount of dividends 
accrued on ordinary shares is RUB 23,303,485,735.26; the amount of dividends accrued per ordinary share is RUB 
0.0530482. 
Form of yield payment under the issuer's securities (monetary funds, other property): monetary funds. 
 The date on which the persons entitled to dividends has been determined if the accrued yields on the issuer's 
securities are dividends on the issuer's shares: July 10, 2021 (the 10th day from the day of the decision on payment of 
dividends). 
 The maturity date of the obligation to pay yields on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares, yield [interest, 
par value, part of par value] on bonds) and, if the obligation to pay yields on securities is to be fulfilled by the 
issuer within a certain term (period of time), the expiration date of this term: The dividends payment period for a 
nominee holder or beneficial owner who is a securities market professional registered in the Company's shareholder 
register shall not exceed 10 business days (until July 23, 2021) and for other persons registered in the Company's 
shareholder register, it shall not exceed 25 business days from the date when the persons entitled to dividends are 
determined (until August 13, 2021). 
 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is 
the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation 
capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  114902 
EQS News ID:  1214424 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214424&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
