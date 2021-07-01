Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of First Venture Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (375/21)

On request of First Venture Sweden AB, company registration number 559124-1251, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 02, 2021. Shares Short name: FIRST B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of class B shares to be listed: 36,689,206 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075451 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228816 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559124-1251 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08 121 576 90.