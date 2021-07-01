Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
01.07.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of First Venture Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (375/21)

On request of First Venture Sweden AB, company registration number 559124-1251,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 02, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               FIRST B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of class B shares to be listed: 36,689,206       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016075451      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228816         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559124-1251       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08 121 576 90.
