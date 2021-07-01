Boyd expands its engineered materials technology and innovation offerings in graphic overlays, capacitive touch, backlighting, elastomer devices, optical encoders, and positive temperature coefficient heaters.

Boyd Corporation, a world-leading innovator of engineered materials and thermal management technologies, today announced the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle, Washington-based global leader specializing in the development of customized solutions and products for highly-regulated industries, including medical, eMobility, and aerospace. GMN's technology offerings include Human Machine Interface solutions (backlit membranes, sensors, and capacitive touch devices), graphic overlays, optical encoders for precision controls, printed critical interface materials for touchscreens, and positive temperature coefficient heaters.

"We are thrilled to bring GMN, a company with a strong legacy of innovation and product excellence, into the Boyd family," stated Boyd CEO Doug Britt. "GMN complements and broadens our already diverse portfolio of differentiated technology solutions. This acquisition further enhances our ability to solve our customers' most demanding performance materials challenges."

Boyd continues to invest in value-driven innovation and technology to create marketable differentiation for customers. GMN's capabilities further support and are tightly aligned with Boyd's robust global manufacturing footprint, design expertise and time to market approach.

The acquisition will operate as part of Boyd Corporation, a global brand that carries nearly 100 years of tradition and vision committed to unrelenting quality, developing advanced technology, and reducing carbon footprint.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a world-leading innovator of engineered material and thermal management technologies to seal, cool, and protect our customers most critical applications. We gain unparalleled technology insight solving complex challenges across the leading industries we serve. Our solutions maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems, enable the latest generation of aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and smartphones. Core to Boyd's global, large-scale manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, lean operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.

