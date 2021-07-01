Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today revealed the worldwide global advertising campaign for Calvin Klein Defy, a new men's fragrance featuring award-winning actor Richard Madden as the face of this new chapter within the Calvin Klein fragrance portfolio. The fragrance and campaign embrace a journey of defiance while exploring authentic truths and the contrasts within.

The campaign features Madden in a series of vulnerable, self-reflecting and authentic moments that culminate into a courageous leap of faith, a symbolic metaphor for personal defiance and daring to take risks. The accompanying still visual translates the powerful essence of the campaign featuring Madden seated on a rooftop with a rebellious stare in iconic Calvin Klein jeans and a timeless Calvin Klein white t-shirt. The advertising campaign will be featured globally and supported by digital, social, print and TV.

"It's been an exciting opportunity to partner with Calvin Klein on this new launch for Calvin Klein Fragrances," said Madden. "Making the Calvin Klein Defy campaign was an amazing experience; I'm excited about this partnership and our work together."

The Calvin Klein Defy fragrance features a daring contrast of invigorating freshness and powerful woods. Crafted by Anne Flipo, Master Perfumer, and Senior Perfumers Pascal Gaurin and Loc Dong of IFF, the fragrance defies expectations and evokes the ethos of the campaign opening with an addictive blend of citrus highlighted by crisp Bergamot and fresh Lavender Absolute. The heart of the fragrance and star ingredient, Vetiver Oil, is responsibly sourced from Haiti, and provides a vibrant earthiness and irresistible rugged texture that compliments a rich and alluring base of Amber notes.

The masculine and woody fresh scent is captured in a modern and minimalist glass bottle carved with curved rounded edges and sharp linear lines, representing the duality of vulnerability and courage on the path to defiance. The cap and carton pay homage to Calvin Klein jeans with a matte textured blue denim inspired embossed finish and striking silver branding.

Joanne Bletz, Senior Vice President Global for Calvin Klein Fragrances at Coty said, "We are hugely excited by the launch of Calvin Klein Defy. The creation of this new men's fragrance, starring the award-winning actor Richard Madden, marks the next chapter in our partnership with the iconic fashion house. The fragrance and campaign embrace the spirit of pushing boundaries as personified through our Dare to Defy concept and celebrates the courageous leap of faith it takes to follow your convictions while acknowledging the vulnerability and courage to defy expectations. We are confident that Calvin Klein Defy, which encapsulates a renewed take on masculinity, self-reflection and defiance, will resonate with modern men across the world, driving further global demand for Calvin Klein fragrances."

To celebrate the launch of Calvin Klein Defy, a branded tournament will take place on Twitch where consumers will have the opportunity to defiantly battle against top streamers for a chance to win prizes followed by a virtual afterparty.

Calvin Klein Defy is available starting today in select countries and will be available globally on a rolling basis.

About Richard Madden:

Golden Globe winner and Scottish actor Richard Madden is fast becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. Upcoming, Madden will be seen in Chloe Zhao's Eternals in which he portrays the character 'Ikaris' opposite Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. The superhero film based on the Marvel Comics of the same name follows the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. The film is slated for release by Disney on November 5, 2021. Additionally, he is currently in production on the Russo Brothers' CITADEL alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The upcoming global thriller multi-series for Amazon Studios will feature interconnected, local-language versions of the story in several other countries.

About Calvin Klein, Inc.

Calvin Klein is a fashion lifestyle brand with bold, progressive ideals and a sensual aesthetic that is recognized worldwide. Our modern and minimalist approach to design, provocative imagery and authentic connection to culture has resonated with customers for over 50 years.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through the distinct Calvin Klein brand lines and a licensed range of products. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003. For more information, please visit www.calvinklein.com.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

