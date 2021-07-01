Further Strengthens Firm's Global Advising Capabilities in Industrial Technology

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Andreas Bienert has joined the firm's Frankfurt office as a Managing Director in the Global Industrials Group. Andreas will lead the firm's advisory business in industrial technology in the German-speaking region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005254/en/

Lincoln International adds Andreas Bienert as Managing Director, further strengthening the firm's global advising capabilities in industrial technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Andreas has over 15 years of investment banking experience and brings deep sector knowledge, established relationships and transaction experience, especially in the industrial technology sector. He will focus on advising private equity and corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

"Andreas' expertise in the industrials sector is a great complement to the firm at a time where automation and digitalization are driving momentum globally," stated Dr. Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International Germany. "I look forward to his contributions towards growth of both our DACH footprint and the Global Industrials Group."

Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Management Board Member, added, "The addition of Andreas both expands and deepens our industrials expertise. He will be a strong addition to our global team and to the clients we serve."

Prior to joining Lincoln International, Andreas spent 15 years at Greenhill Co., where he was responsible for advising on mostly complex, cross-border M&A transactions. Andreas earned a Master of Business Administration from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel, Germany.

Andreas commented, "I am excited to join Lincoln International and contribute to its highly successful and fast-growing advisory business focused on the middle market. The industrials sector is at the heart of the German economy with significant M&A activity and Lincoln International's first-rate relationships, global network and reputation as a trusted advisor to business leaders and investors provide a true platform for success. I am looking forward to helping clients realize their M&A goals."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005254/en/

Contacts:

Abigail Wilkes

+44 208 126 1308