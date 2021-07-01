Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company that addresses Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, with data from two phase 2 studies showing its lead compound improves cognition in AD patients and motor function in PD patients, today announced its CEO, Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., was named the winner of the 2021 PACT Enterprise Award for Life Sciences and Healthcare CEO.

The awards, hosted annually by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT), celebrate innovation in science and technology in the Philadelphia region.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by PACT as a leader in life sciences," commented Dr. Maccecchini. "We are proud to call Philadelphia home, a city with a rich history of innovation. Annovis Bio is adding to that history as we continue to work to advance our novel approach to AD, PD, and other neurodegenerative diseases."

A replay of the awards ceremony can be viewed online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSzTe3dY0RY.

Annovis is a proud supporter of PACT, whose vision is to be the go-to resource for fast growing companies and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We have two ongoing Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/ PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

