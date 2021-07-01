Qfora Alliance: Qfora Announces the World's First Teddy Bear NFT Marketplace Launching in South Korea

In celebration of 120th anniversary of the teddy bear and 25th anniversary of Korea teddy bear, 'Teddy Bear NFT Marketplace Launching Ceremony' was held in South Korea.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Recently, Qfora has announced the world's first Teddy Bear NFT marketplace launching in South Korea. Korea Teddy Bear Association (President Myung Hee Won) and Korea Teddy Bear Co., Ltd. (CEO Han Seong Kim) hosted 'Teddy Bear NFT Marketplace Launching Ceremony' on June 10th at Qfora Building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Releted links on Korea Teddy Bear website .

Recently, not only simple digital images and videos but also various forms of artworks and symbols are attempting to create a NFT (Non-Fungible Token), a new form of 'digital certificate of ownership'.

In line with it, the teddy bear that transcends gender and national barriers will create the world's first NFT in South Korea in June.

Begun with the tale of a bear rescued by Theodore Roosevelt, the teddy bear celebrates its 120th anniversary. Establishment of teddy bear NFT marketplace in South Korea for the first time in 120 years symbolizes its recognition as a teddy bear powerhouse.

If a teddy bear NFT is created, it can protect the copyrights of the artists and secure their rights and profits as well. Moreover, artists across the world will have the chance to introduce themselves in the NFT marketplace.

Myung Hee Won, president of Korea Teddy Bear Association founded in 1997, said, 'Besides NFT, we plan to do charity works and other projects to build 'K-teddy bear Korean wave'.

'I believe that world-class Korean artists can gain global recognition especially through NFT while we can discover new artists. As a teddy bear powerhouse, we want to provide 'Teddygo' or a venue to invite foreign artists for an exhibition in South Korea as well as to send local artists overseas, leading the Korean wave of K-teddy bear systematically,' added the president, stating her vision.

Korea Teddy Bear Co., Ltd. recruited Han Seong Kim, the former CEO of Folli Follie, to pursue its global projects.

'Teddy bears are able to transcend time because 'love, compassion, and consolation', as displayed by former President Roosevelt, are universal truths in the world. I would like to support Korean artists for overseas exhibition opportunities and work hard to become the teddy bear powerhouse,' said the newly appointed CEO in his speech.

Media Contact:

Company: Qfora Alliance

Contact: Hong Youngmin

Telephone: +82 1047886109

E-mail: qforalliance@qforalliance.com

Website: http://www.qfora.co.kr/

SOURCE: Qfora Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653878/Qfora-Announces-the-Worlds-First-Teddy-Bear-NFT-Marketplace-Launching-in-South-Korea