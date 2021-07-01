State body the NEA has given its provincial offices until July 15th to suggest counties where a solar mandate - which rises to at least half of all government roofspace - can be rolled out. Selected companies will be awarded whole-county contracts.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has attempted to move the dial on small scale PV in the nation by asking its provincial offices to nominate counties where a trial program to push blanket rooftop solar can be carried out. The state entity wants selected counties to have at least 20% of all residential rooftops equipped with solar, as well ...

