Nasdaq's European Markets Welcomed 112 Listings in Record First Half of 2021

The total 112 listings represent EUR 28 billion in market cap Nasdaq's European Markets welcomed 5 SPACs Stockholm, July 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in the first half of 2021 it welcomed 112 listings, including 86 initial public offerings (IPOs) and 9 exchange transfers, raising a total of EUR 6 billion on its European Markets. The numbers for the same period during 2020 were 22 listings, including 16 IPOs and 4 exchange transfers, which raised a combined EUR 0,3 billion. The number of listings and capital raised through IPOs on Nasdaq's European Markets in the first half of 2021 were the highest on record. In addition to the listings and transfers, 5 companies entered the Nasdaq Main Markets as SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), demonstrating strong interest for the listings model approved for the Nordic markets earlier this spring. "We celebrated several major milestones during this record-breaking period, including experiencing the 100th company move from the First North to the Main Markets," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We are always looking to innovate new and exciting solutions for clients and recently launched the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation to help them better reach investors who are interested in sustainable investments. Additionally, we introduced SPACs to provide companies with more flexibility to enter the market." The five largest listings by proceeds raised are Stillfront Group (raised EUR 3,0 billion), Vimian (raised EUR 2,9 billion), Hemnet Group (raised EUR 1,8 billion), Cint Group (raised EUR 1,5 billion), and Desenio Group AB (raised EUR 1,4 billion). Through the first two quarters of 2021, Nasdaq welcomed companies from various sectors including Technology, Telecommunications and Healthcare. 2021 FIRST HALF NASDAQ'S EUROPEAN MARKETS LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS -- European listings market leadership: Nasdaq welcomed 86 IPOs, raising EUR 5,18 billion, making it a leading market for European small- and mid-cap companies. The amount raised through IPOs on Nasdaq European Markets in the first half of 2021 was the most on record. -- Introduction of SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company): Nasdaq welcomed five SPACS, raising EUR 0,85 billion in the first half of 2021, including ACQ BURE- its first SPAC after the listing model was recently approved for the Nordic markets earlier this year. -- 100 switches from First North to the Main Markets: Nasdaq celebrated Cibus Nordic Real Estate as the 100th switch from First North to the Main Markets. The 100 companies represent a combined EUR 70,1 billion in market value. -- The Launch of Nasdaq Green Designation: Nasdaq launched a program to help increase visibility and transparency for companies towards investors looking for sustainable investments. Among those that have enrolled include: Magnolia Bostäder, Wästbygg Group, K2A and Platzer.