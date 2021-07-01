Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
01.07.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq's European Markets Welcomed 112 Listings in Record First Half of 2021

The total 112 listings represent EUR 28 billion in market cap

Nasdaq's European Markets welcomed 5 SPACs

Stockholm, July 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in the
first half of 2021 it welcomed 112 listings, including 86 initial public
offerings (IPOs) and 9 exchange transfers, raising a total of EUR 6 billion on
its European Markets. The numbers for the same period during 2020 were 22
listings, including 16 IPOs and 4 exchange transfers, which raised a combined
EUR 0,3 billion. The number of listings and capital raised through IPOs on
Nasdaq's European Markets in the first half of 2021 were the highest on record.
In addition to the listings and transfers, 5 companies entered the Nasdaq Main
Markets as SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), demonstrating strong
interest for the listings model approved for the Nordic markets earlier this
spring. 

"We celebrated several major milestones during this record-breaking period,
including experiencing the 100th company move from the First North to the Main
Markets," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We are always
looking to innovate new and exciting solutions for clients and recently
launched the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation to help them better reach
investors who are interested in sustainable investments. Additionally, we
introduced SPACs to provide companies with more flexibility to enter the
market." 

The five largest listings by proceeds raised are Stillfront Group (raised EUR
3,0 billion), Vimian (raised EUR 2,9 billion), Hemnet Group (raised EUR 1,8
billion), Cint Group (raised EUR 1,5 billion), and Desenio Group AB (raised EUR
1,4 billion). Through the first two quarters of 2021, Nasdaq welcomed companies
from various sectors including Technology, Telecommunications and Healthcare. 



2021 FIRST HALF NASDAQ'S EUROPEAN MARKETS LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

 -- European listings market leadership: Nasdaq welcomed 86 IPOs, raising EUR
   5,18 billion, making it a leading market for European small- and mid-cap
   companies. The amount raised through IPOs on Nasdaq European Markets in the
   first half of 2021 was the most on record.

 -- Introduction of SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company): Nasdaq
   welcomed five SPACS, raising EUR 0,85 billion in the first half of 2021,
   including ACQ BURE- its first SPAC after the listing model was recently
   approved for the Nordic markets earlier this year.

 -- 100 switches from First North to the Main Markets: Nasdaq celebrated Cibus
   Nordic Real Estate as the 100th switch from First North to the Main
   Markets. The 100 companies represent a combined EUR 70,1 billion in market
   value.

 -- The Launch of Nasdaq Green Designation: Nasdaq launched a program to help
   increase visibility and transparency for companies towards investors
   looking for sustainable investments. Among those that have enrolled
   include: Magnolia Bostäder, Wästbygg Group, K2A and Platzer.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
