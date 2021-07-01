Meson Network Raises $3.5M from Leading Investors to Build Bandwidth Marketplace on Web3

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Meson Network is building the decentralized bandwidth marketplace for Web3, connecting internet users with spare bandwidth through an efficient Web3 marketplace. At its core, Meson is an abstracted cache layer with the power to provide bandwidth to all storage layer projects, namely IPFS and Arweave. The market for bandwidth provisioning is poised for disruption. The Meson team believe major players such as AWS and Azure will see their market dominance slump in favour of a P2P marketplace nested on Web3, supported and used by people from anywhere in the world.

Meson is happy to announce it has successfully raised a $3.5 million private round co-led by Libertus, Mask Network and Hash Global.

Additional investors include Digital Currency Group, Youbi Capital, Hashkey, Zonff, SevenX, Permanent Ventures, CMT Digital, Rarestone Capital, DHVC, Sanctor Capital and LayerX will support Meson Network grow market influence and adoption. Prominent angel investors such as Josh Hannah (GP of Matrix Partners), Sam Williams (founder of arweave), Thomas Bailey (angel investor), Jack Herrick (founder of wikiHow), Cecilia Li, and Meltem Demirors.

Meson Network has just launched Testnet-2.5, aggregating more than 5Tbps bandwidth globally with more than 14k mining nodes. Meson protocol aims at giving people the right to monetize their spare bandwidth in an open and autonomous marketplace model like what Airbnb has done for the short-term rental market. Meson has already demonstrated the power of blockchain in revolutionizing the traditional analogue producer-customer relationship to an incentive driven network model.

Sherlock Shi, CEO of Meson, said, 'Uniswap gives a good example for the power of long-tail users. We are serving the long-tail market, and the way we build the network gives us the chance to become the world's biggest marketplace in bandwidth.'

About Meson Network

Meson Network is committed to creating an efficient bandwidth marketplace on Web3, using blockchain protocol model to replace the traditional labor-based sales models, consolidating and monetizing idle bandwidth from long-tail users with low cost. Meson is the foundation of data transmission for decentralized storage, computation and the emerging Web3 dapp ecosystem.

