John Powers Named CEO of Scriptel Corporation

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Scriptel Corporation, a leading provider of e-signature devices and signature capture technology, today announced that John Powers has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Powers served as Scriptel Corporation's Director of Engineering since 2013 and will immediately succeed former CEO Stephan Herron.

"It's an honor to receive both the opportunity and confidence from the Scriptel team as I transition into my new role as CEO," said Powers. "I'm incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished since I joined eight years ago. As the demand for paperless processes continues to increase, I look forward to leading the company as it expands the reach of its technologies across industries nationwide."

Prior to joining Scriptel, Powers served as a Software Engineer, team lead and manager at Xerox, HCL America and Paychex. With his extensive background, Powers will bring a focus on technical advances and innovation as he leads the company across many sectors, including healthcare.

Scriptel Corporation is an industry leader in capturing electronic signatures with its reliable eSignature and signature capture technology. Its Citrix Ready, plug-and-play hardware and software solutions make easy work of document signing, electronic recordkeeping and practice management in healthcare, dental, retail, tax prep and other dynamic environments.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Scriptel Corporation has been the leader in capacitive pen digitizing since 1982 with more than 3 million solutions deployed around the world. Our ScripTouch electronic signature pads and custom OEM components for the retail point-of-sale and digital workflow markets deliver high reliability with unrivaled support.

