Light Reading Inc.: Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards Deadline Extended to July 10

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that entry deadline for Light Reading's Leading Lights awards program has been extended to July 10, 2021.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's awards program recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

This year's program will feature 26 categories, including the Light Reading Hall of Fame. New for 2021, Light Reading has updated some of its awards categories; expanded the list; and included several awards for outstanding use cases, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies and services in action.

The entry fee for submissions made after July 1 is $499 for the first entry and $100 off each additional entry. For Leading Lights entry fees, click here.

The Leading Lights Finalists will be announced at The Big 5G Event in Denver during the week of August 30, 2021. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via an online video on October 1, 2021. A Leading Lights after-party, to celebrate the contest's finalists and winners, will be held during the week of October 26, 2021, to coincide with our editorial staff's tradition of attending and covering Mobile World Congress Los Angeles.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators; cloud services players; and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

