SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid Share Insights on Cryptogambling Growth

MINSK, Belarus, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two pioneers of the cryptogambling industry, SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid, have recently shared their exclusive insights into the currently fast-growing market of cryptogambling. The brands marked a rapid expansion, which was previously also seen in the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Q1 report, as crypto turnover increased to 26% at the end of March. Current crypto turnover has grown to 31%, bypassing the earlier figure just in two months' time.

The data further supports a strong trend in the fast-paced growth of crypto gambling. The share was rated at as little as 6% at the end of Q1 2020, when it continued to step on fiat's heels.

"The number of transactions processed via our services has been steadily increasing since 2019, but in 2020 we experienced a five-time growth in volumes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for crypto payment solutions has been rising, and we do not see this backing down now.

"Some obstacles still exist for crypto to be accepted everywhere, but we are already seeing tremendous global change towards the subject reflected in new legal initiatives, CBDC development and, what is more important for us, large financial institutions starting to accept crypto and acquire crypto infrastructure projects.

"This all means that the crypto processing market is becoming more and more competitive and the race for the first place in the sector is on. We are happy to state that today CoinsPaid is the number 1 payment provider in iGaming, and we are targeting other niches too. Going forward, we can expect that crypto processing will become widely spread across different economic sectors globally in a few years," says Max Krupyshev, CoinsPaid CEO.

Speaking of the top cryptocurrencies in gambling right now, Andrey Starovoitov, COO at SOFTSWISS, further highlights that "BTC keeps going strong as it remains the most popular currency to date with 78.5% of iGaming market penetration. It's closest runner up is ETH with 9%. Ethereum is yet another cryptocurrency players tend to go for in iGaming, which went through its ups and downs since its launch yet we don't see it bypassing bitcoin by popularity at this stage".

SOFTSWISS is a pioneer in the cryptogambling market, as the innovative tech brand was the first in the world to launch a crypto online casino, powered by its own Online Casino Platform and the CoinsPaid crypto processing solution.

CoinsPaid provides a range of services aimed at delivering easy, convenient and secure access to operations in crypto and fiat currencies, both for business and individual needs.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international tech brand supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. SOFTSWISS holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a "one-stop-shop" white label solution by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, an affiliate platform , and a recently launched sportsbook platform. In 2013 SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimized online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid introduces services and products that help people and their businesses realize the potential of cryptocurrencies. The CoinsPaid ecosystem allows you to work quickly, profitably, and effectively both with national and digital currencies.Today CoinsPaid is one of the top globally recognized providers in crypto processing and manages 5% of all BTC transactions. For more information on CoinsPaid, go to: https://www.coinspaid.com/

