- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew in exclusive negotiations to acquire MC ENERGY in France.
- • MC ENERGY owns the energy drink brand, Crazy Tiger that holds a 10% volume market share in the French Off-Trade market
- • The exclusive negotiations concern the possible acquisition of 100% of the shares of the French company
- • The contemplated acquisition of MC ENERGY would give Royal Unibrew exposure to one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the French market
- • In 2020, MC ENERGY had a revenue of around DKK 100m and growing at least at the same speed as the energy drinks market in general in France
ROYAL UNIBREW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de