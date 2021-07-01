Mallax acquires Sana Pharma Medical and creates a new Nordic pharmaceutical platform

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallax Pharmaceuticals AB ("Mallax") has acquired Sana Pharma Medical AS ("SPM" or the "Company") and creates a new Nordic pharmaceutical platform.

Founded in Norway in 2014, SPM is a rapidly growing OTC company with full pharmaceutical infrastructure and distribution coverage across the Nordics. The Company enjoys a leading position within the fast-growing sleep and anxiety category, with well-established brands such as Lunixen and Sedix, as well as other products based on the substance melatonin. SPM is a well-resourced platform with c. 15 FTEs, providing broad in-house pharmaceutical competence and experience that will serve as an attractive foundation for Mallax. Furthermore, the Company has a large and steadily increasing pipeline of new products that will be launched over the coming years.

Mallax was founded in 2020 by Impilo, the Nordic healthcare focused investment company, and Anders Larnholt, an experienced pharma and healthcare executive, with the long-term ambition to create a large and well-diversified platform with established pharmaceuticals and OTC products for customers and patients across Europe.

"SPM has with limited resources been able to successfully establish several well-known brands and products in the Nordic markets. Through the combination with SPM, we now create a new platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the Nordics. The ambition is to build a leading pharma company where acquisitions of well-established and growing brands are combined with market-oriented product development and strong marketing capabilities", says Anders Larnholt, Mallax's Head of M&A.

Heidi Tveit, SPM's CEO and incoming CEO of Mallax, also commented: "SPM has the operational infrastructure and Mallax adds a unique competence within business development and M&A. With greater resources we now aim at accelerating our journey".

In connection with the transaction, Dr. Peter Sjöstrand, former deputy CEO and CFO of Astra and former Chairman of the Boards of Gambro and Meda, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Mallax.

"Mallax is a new pharma company with high ambitions, motivated employees, and an exciting future in the large and fragmented markets for OTC and Rx products. I look forward to contribute to its development", says Dr. Peter Sjöstrand, Chairman of the Board of Mallax.

About Mallax

Mallax was founded in 2020 by Impilo and Anders Larnholt, with the ambition to build a leading pharma company and to invest significant capital and resources behind the right acquisition opportunities across Europe, with a wide size range for any individual deal between EUR 10m and EUR 300m. Sustainability, medical need, and profitable growth are cornerstones of Mallax's strategy. Through the acquisition of Sana Pharma Medical, Mallax now has operations in all Nordic markets. For more information, please visit www.mallaxpharma.com or www.sanapharma.no.

About Impilo

Impilo is a Nordic investment company focused on long-term investments in healthcare companies active in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthcare services and other health-related areas. Impilo strives to increase value of its investments through long-term active ownership and aims to continuously generate returns for its stakeholders. Impilo has a well-diversified portfolio of investments and has raised more than SEK 9 billion in capital from leading Nordic and international investors since the start in 2017. Learn more about Impilo at www.impilo.se.

