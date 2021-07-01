Electrophoresis Market Size to Reach USD 2436.1 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrophoresis Market is Segmented by Type (Research, Diagnostic, Quality Control & Process Validation), by Application (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Business Services Category.

The global Electrophoresis market size is projected to reach USD 2436.1 Million by 2026, from USD 1967.8 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the global electrophoresis market are:

The growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy is increasing the electrophoresis market. Also increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery and technological advancements is propelling market growth

An increase in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques due to the rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders are driving the electrophoresis market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ELECTROPHORESIS MARKET:

The increasing genomics study and acceptance are expected to drive the electrophoresis market. In genomics, gel electrophoresis is used to create artificial chromosome libraries, genetic mapping, and gene chromosomal assignments.

The increasing need for DNA analysis and the study of DNA fragments are increasing the growth of electrophoresis. DNA (or deoxyribonucleic acid) is impacted by the presence of an electrical current because of the consistency of the negative charge it bears. DNA breaks down into large and small fragments when it is subjected to the pressure of an electric field. This happens because the electric current affects various bits of DNA on various scales. The individual segments of the DNA strand are now frozen using a test media (such as an acrylamide gel or an agarose gel). The electric field is then eliminated, and the fragments are analyzed at high resolutions.

The growing use of Capillary Electrophoresis with Mass Spectroscopy(CE-MS) is increasing the electrophoresis market. Bioanalytical, pharmaceutical, environmental, and forensic applications have all used CE-MS. CE-MS has mostly been used in biological research, mostly for protein and peptide analyses. It is also frequently used for routine pharmaceutical medication analysis.

ELECTROPHORESIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the research applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, as well as technological advancements such as automated electrophoresis systems and microchip-based CE diagnostics, has revolutionized the application of electrophoresis in research, accounting for the largest share of this segment.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

This is due to increased proteomics and genomics research, increased investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increased awareness of personalized therapeutics, and increased research activities in the field of mAb-based therapeutics.

Major Players in the Electrophoresis Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Ge Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Merck Millipore

Lonza Group Ltd

Harvard Bioscience

Sebia Group

Shimadzu Corporation

C.B.S.Scientific Company

Others

