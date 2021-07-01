Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
01.07.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics June 2021

Stockholm, July 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for June 2021: 

The share trading decreased by 6.0% to a daily average of 3.761bn EUR, compared
to 3.999bn EUR in June 2020. Compared to the previous month, May 2021, the
daily average decreased by 13.0%. 

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 14.0% to a daily average of 331,438
contracts, compared with 385,474 contracts in June 2020. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 56.6% to a daily average of
24.7m EUR compared to 56.9m EUR in June 2020. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Evolution AB. 

Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by
HRTEU Ltd. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to
76.9%, compared to 78.4% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 2.7 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 93.0%

For OMXH25 companies 90.7%

For OMXS30 companies 95.0%





1)   Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

2)   Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3)   ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.

4)   Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 

5)   EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 





About Nasdaq Group

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
