Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
01.07.21
12:28 Uhr
18,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
01.07.2021 | 16:34
PAO Severstal: Report on Payments to Governments in 2020

DJ PAO Severstal: Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 
01-Jul-2021 / 17:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 
 
1 July 2021 
 
PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, 
published its Report on payments to governments in 2020 (the "Report"). 
The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 
«Report on payments to governments», issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA's Instrument). 
As FCA's Instrument has multiple references to the Accounting Directive (Directive 2013/34/EU of 26 June 2013 on the 
annual financial statements) the Report is also prepared in accordance with Chapter 10 of the Accounting Directive. 
The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on payments made to governments 
where Severstal conducts its extractive activities. 
Payments are reported in respect of extractive activities only. For the purposes of this Report under extractive 
activities it is understood any activity involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction 
of minerals. 
The Report is published on the official website of Severstal. 
This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism to meet the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments 
Sequence No.:  114959 
EQS News ID:  1214529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
