DJ PAO Severstal: Report on Payments to Governments in 2020

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 01-Jul-2021 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 1 July 2021 PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, published its Report on payments to governments in 2020 (the "Report"). The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 «Report on payments to governments», issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA's Instrument). As FCA's Instrument has multiple references to the Accounting Directive (Directive 2013/34/EU of 26 June 2013 on the annual financial statements) the Report is also prepared in accordance with Chapter 10 of the Accounting Directive. The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on payments made to governments where Severstal conducts its extractive activities. Payments are reported in respect of extractive activities only. For the purposes of this Report under extractive activities it is understood any activity involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals. The Report is published on the official website of Severstal. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism to meet the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: PGR TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments Sequence No.: 114959 EQS News ID: 1214529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)