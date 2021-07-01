Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and trading code for bond loan issued by AFRY AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds (264/21)

As of July 2, 2021, the following instruments issued by AFRY AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change short names and trading codes. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code SE0011062884 STO Corporate Bonds AFRY 101 AFRY_101 SE0012676393 STO Corporate Bonds AFRY 103 AFRY_103 SE0012676401 STO Corporate Bonds AFRY 104 AFRY_104 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB