Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
WKN: A115QU ISIN: SE0005999836 
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and trading code for bond loan issued by AFRY AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds (264/21)

As of July 2, 2021, the following instruments issued by AFRY AB listed on STO
Corporate Bonds will change short names and trading codes. 

ISIN     Market Segment    New Short Name New Trading Code
SE0011062884 STO Corporate Bonds AFRY 101    AFRY_101    
SE0012676393 STO Corporate Bonds AFRY 103    AFRY_103    
SE0012676401 STO Corporate Bonds AFRY 104    AFRY_104    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
