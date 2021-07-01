Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2021 | 16:41
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB sold 14.5 percent of FinoMark, UAB shares

NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, registered office address A.
Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company), which owns 100%
(30,250,000 units) of FinoMark, UAB (company code 305538582) ordinary
registered shares, on July 1, 2021, by the decision of the Head of the
Administration, which was approved by the Board of the Company, was decided to
sell 14.5% (4,386,250 units) of FinoMark, UAB shares for nominal value (total:
EUR 43,862.5) by signing sales agreements with GBR CAP, MB (legal entity code
305789129) and MI Invest, MB (legal entity code 305599119). 

For GBR CAP, MB sold 7.5% (2,268,750 units) and for MI Invest, MB - 7%
(2,117,500 units) of FinoMark, UAB registered shares. 

The decision to sell the shares of FinoMark, UAB to the above-mentioned legal
entities was made in order to motivate the employees who contributed to the
successful development of FinoMark, UAB: the sole member of GBR CAP, MB is the
head of FinoMark, UAB Gražvydas Balcas, as well the head of MI Invest, MB
Markas Krasovskis performed significant initial programming work and still
plays the role as an advisor on the development for the platform. The sold
share are intended to encourage their further involvement in the development of
the platform. 



The head of administration

Aleksejus Loskutovas

Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.