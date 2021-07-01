On the day the Queen visited its Glasgow operations, AAC Clyde Space announced it had won its largest SDaaS (space data as a service) contract to date. The SEK100m (£8.4m) four-year contract from Canadian company Wyvern follows an agreement to supply three 6U satellites on a build-own-operate basis announced in March. Together with other recent major contract awards, the deal underpins management's confidence in its order pipeline indicated at the Q121 result and supports the move to SEK500m revenues by 2024. We maintain our estimates.

