FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation: Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the integration of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging

Düsseldorf, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at a virtual European event, the newly named FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe and FUJIFILM Europe's existing European medical business (hereinafter referred to as "Fujifilm") presented a complete and integrated portfolio of diagnostic products and services, including CT, MRI, X-ray, AI, PACS, endoscopy and ultrasound systems. Today's launch follows the completion of Fujifilm's acquisition and takeover of Hitachi's Diagnostic Imaging-related business on 31 March 2021 for 179 billion yen (€1.3 billion), with the newly named FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe also launching today.



Presenting a more comprehensive portfolio to an audience of key opinion leaders in the medical community, customers and the media, the synergy of FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe and Fujifilm is central to the growth strategy of the Japanese multinational in Europe, as Fujifilm looks to establish itself as a healthcare market leader. Combining the two organisations' product line-ups enhances Fujifilm's overall capability to offer a comprehensive solution that caters to a broad range of clinical needs.

As a result of this strengthened offer, Fujifilm intends to significantly expand its diagnostics business globally as one of the Group's leading growth drivers, aiming to achieve a turnover of 860 billion yen (€6.6 billion) within the next three years; a growth of more than 50% compared to the fiscal year ending March 2020.

Today's virtual event presented the European medical community with a comprehensive healthcare portfolio. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe's expertise in CT, MRI and ultrasound, combined with Fujifilm's business' core capabilities in x-ray, endoscopy, women's health, AI, PACS and IVD, allow the company to maximise its services and products in several areas of prevention and diagnosis for the benefit of patients in Europe.

Highlights of the enhanced portfolio that demonstrate this new strength include:

1) FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe's high-image-quality and robust CT combined with Fujifilm's AI technology platform REiLI, and SYNAPSE 3D, which supports post-processing, offering a low dose solution to radiology departments and total support from imaging to diagnosis.



2) An enhanced Fujifilm offering to a wider range of hospital departments, including gynaecology, surgery and urology. For example, the clinical application of FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe's ultrasound technology in surgery provides a platform for Fujifilm's new introduction of surgical endoscopes and SYNAPSE 3D.



3) Expanded application and technical support and service across the complete portfolio of Fujifilm medical products.



"We have worked hard to achieve this important milestone for Fujifilm and its future development. Today we are stronger together, and our goal is to maximise these new comprehensive and complete portfolio synergies. Our goal is to position ourselves as a market leader and number one comprehensive partner for the Healthcare community in Europe in the field of prevention and diagnosis," says Toshi Iida, President and Managing Director of FUJIFILM Europe.

"Thanks to this important acquisition, we have combined the strengths and skills of two leading companies in the sector, and today we offer a package of comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions. Fujifilm is now a company that offers a more comprehensive portfolio to healthcare providers across Europe. New milestones await us in AI, Healthcare IT, CT, MRI, ultrasound and many more fields, intending to create new values of excellence across this exciting new combined team," adds Masaharu Fukumoto, Senior Vice President, FUJIFILM Europe.

"We bring to Fujifilm many decades of experience in the market, alongside a strong and comprehensive product portfolio. The two organisations complement each other perfectly, and I am excited for the service and support we can offer together with a new combined team that is ready to embrace new challenges and great adventures in the future. Together we are stronger," said Jean-Luc Budillon, President and COO, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe.

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs approximately 4,500 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare - from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and manufacturing in advanced therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, as well as providing cell culture media and regenerative medicine solutions.

For more information, please visit: fujifilm.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, located in Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of Euro 16,7 billion, at an exchange rate of 131,6 yen to the Euro. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

