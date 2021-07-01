Anzeige
WKN: A255F5 ISIN: GB00BLD8ZL39 Ticker-Symbol: 8L7 
Frankfurt
01.07.21
14:24 Uhr
4,850 Euro
+0,080
+1,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.07.2021 | 17:16
4basebio UK Societas - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4basebio UK Societas - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, July 1

01 July 2021

4basebio UK Societas
(the "Company")
Director's Dealing

4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting its intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 1 July 2021, Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, acquired 3,450 ordinary shares at an average price of 467 pence per share on behalf of persons closely associated with him.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, including shares held by persons closely associated with him, comprises 1,243,453 ordinary shares representing 10.10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio UK Societas+44 (0)12 2396 7943
Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
finnCap Ltd (Broker)+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe
Walbrook PR+44 (0)20 7933 8780
Anna Dunphy / Paul McManusMob: +44 (0)7876 441 001 / +44 (0)7980 541 893

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a. NameHeikki Lanckriet

2. Reason for notification

a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer

b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a. Name 4basebio UK Societas

b. LEI 2138005D5SAG8FIR6G91

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a. Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument

Identification Code ISIN: GB00BLD8ZL39

b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares

c. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Price (p)

a. 1,500 467p
b. 650 467p
c. 650 467p
d. 650 467p

d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume 3,450
- Price467 pence per share

e. Date of the transaction1/7/2021

f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

© 2021 PR Newswire
