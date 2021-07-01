Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Wyld Networks AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (372/21)

On request of Wyld Networks AB, company registration number 559307-1102, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 02, 2021. The company has 5,992,308 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: WYLD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,267,308 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812516 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 229074 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559307-1102 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5045.