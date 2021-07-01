John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy, is pleased to announce John Hope Bryant as the keynote speaker. He will deliver a keynote titled "Up from Nothing" at 9 AM ET on July 13th, 2021. John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and prominent thought leader on financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and financial dignity. He is one of the only bestselling authors on economics and business leadership in the world today.

Most recently Bryant was named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Most Influential Atlantans", one of Georgia Trend Magazine's "Notable Georgians" and one of LinkedIn's "Top Voices" in 2020. Bryant was also recognized as one of the "Most Admired CEOs" in 2018, American Banker magazine 2016 "Innovator of the Year", Inc.'s "The World's 10 Top CEOs" (honorable mention), and one of Time magazine's "50 Leaders for the Future" in 1994. In May 2019, Bryant received an invitation to be a regular guest co-host for CNBC SquawkBox and in May, 2021, he was invited to become a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Bryant is also the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, Inc., the largest not- for-profit and best-in-class provider of financial literacy, financial inclusion and economic empowerment tools and services in the United States for youth and adults. Bryant is also chairman and chief executive officer of Bryant Group Ventures and The Promise Homes Company, the largest for-profit minority-controlled owner of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental homes in the U.S.

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education

Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. In addition to the keynote, the event will also include four distinctive panels on:

Investor Education and Advocacy & ESG

Follow the Money - Investing 101

Human Capital

Pledge 1% - How companies and VCs/investors can leverage equity for social impact

Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.

The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome John Hope Bryant," said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct. "He will really set the tone for an inspiring, forward-looking conference that will leave us all with new energy and ideas for financial literacy and education."

"There is no more fitting way to launch the first annual Access to Giving Conference than by hearing from John Hope Bryant, a financial leader who has inspired millions," said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events at Issuer Direct. "Mr. Bryant will challenge attendees to boldly imagine and explore new futures for themselves, their businesses, and their communities and will demonstrate how individually we can change our mindset from survivor to thriver to winner."

About Access to Giving

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. , empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

