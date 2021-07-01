Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
01.07.2021 | 17:52
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 1

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 1 July 2021 it repurchased 200,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 179p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 26,602,275.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 26,602,275 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 84,466,988.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 July 2021

