Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 Ticker-Symbol: AVS 
Tradegate
01.07.21
15:34 Uhr
273,20 Euro
-4,30
-1,55 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,80272,1018:24
270,20270,4015:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2021 | 17:53
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES Q2 2021 ORDERS CLEARLY ABOVE GUIDANCE

Almere, the Netherlands
July 1, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that order intake in the second quarter of 2021 was clearly above previous guidance.

Based on preliminary numbers, order intake in Q2 2021 is expected to slightly exceed €500 million, clearly above the range of €420-440 million that ASMI guided for with the publication of the Q1 2021 results on April 20, 2021.

The upside in the order intake in Q2 is mainly the result of orders that were previously expected in Q3 and that have now been pulled in by customers to Q2.

Revenue in Q2 2021 is expected to be in line with the previous guidance of €390-€410 million. We have not changed our expectations for sales in the second half, which are still expected to be at least at the same level as in the first half.

ASMI will report second quarter 2021 financial results on July 27, 2021.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and Media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20210701 - ASMI press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43750323-0a9e-4344-b85c-6e96e21d1f2c)

ASM INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.